Elia / : Green Bid wins EliaGroup's first ever hackathon on energy services for consumers with solution that allows prosumers to sell their excess solar energy

Over 100 participants -including coding students, start-up staff and representatives from larger companies -took part in the competition. The Belgian Federal Minister of Energy, Tinne Van der Straeten, attended the event on its first day.

The winning team, Green Bid, was awarded the opportunity to spend 14 weeks developing their solution with Elia Group experts at The Nest, the Group's internal digital incubator. The hackathon demonstrates Elia Group's commitment to fostering collaboration between stakeholders from across the energy value chain.

105 participants forming 14 teams took part in the hackathon

Every team had to focus on solving one of five challenges and received support from both internal and external data and energy experts

Elia Group will be hosting a second hackathon in Berlin next year