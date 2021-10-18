Log in
    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
  Report
News 
Summary

Elia / : Green Bid wins EliaGroup's first ever hackathon on energy services for consumers with solution that allows prosumers to sell their excess solar energy

10/18/2021 | 11:42am EDT
18 October 2021

Green Bid wins EliaGroup's first ever hackathon on energy services for consumers with solution that allows prosumers to sell their excess solar energy

BRUSSELS -From 13 to 15 October, Elia Group hosted its first ever hackathon, which aimed to translate the Group's vision on consumer centricity into tangible, practical solutions.

Over 100 participants -including coding students, start-up staff and representatives from larger companies -took part in the competition. The Belgian Federal Minister of Energy, Tinne Van der Straeten, attended the event on its first day.
The winning team, Green Bid, was awarded the opportunity to spend 14 weeks developing their solution with Elia Group experts at The Nest, the Group's internal digital incubator. The hackathon demonstrates Elia Group's commitment to fostering collaboration between stakeholders from across the energy value chain.

  • 105 participants forming 14 teams took part in the hackathon
  • Every team had to focus on solving one of five challenges and received support from both internal and external data and energy experts
  • Elia Group will be hosting a second hackathon in Berlin next year
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 15:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
