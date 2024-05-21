Elia Group Annual General Meetings approve 2023 financial results and dividend payment

21 May 2024Elia Group Annual General Meetings approve 2023 financial results and dividend payment
Elia Group today held an Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting. 71,39% and 71,29% of the shares were represented at the Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting, respectively. Shareholders were able to attend the General Meetings in person or digitally.
- A Gross dividend of €1.99 per share to be paid out on 3 June 2024;
- EY Réviseurs d'Entreprise SRL / EY Bedrijfsrevisoren BV and BDO Réviseurs d'Entreprises SRL / BDO Bedrijfsrevisoren BV have been entrusted with the assurance engagement of the company's consolidated sustainability reporting for a period of two years;
- The Extraordinary General Meeting validates the amendment to the company's articles of association regarding the company's object.
- Elia Group Annual General Meetings approve 2023 financial results and dividend paymentPDF -172.3 KB
- Algemene vergaderingen Elia Group bekrachtigen financiële resultaten 2023 en dividenduitkering (in Dutch)PDF -171.79 KB
- Les Assemblées générales annuelles d'Elia Group approuvent les résultats financiers de 2023 et le paiement du dividende (in French)PDF -213.4 KB
You will find an overview of our published press releases and news items, which are intended to inform the market and the public in the most accurate and transparent possible way. You can filter the press releases by regulated and inside information, as well as by Elia Group company.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Elia System Operator SA published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 18:00:02 UTC.