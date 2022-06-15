Elia / : Group SA launches a rights offering

Elia Group SA (the "Company" or "Elia Group") has announced today the launch of a public offering to existing shareholders and any holders of an extra-legal preferential right (the "Preferential Right") (the "Rights Offering") of €590,113,192.50 maximum, through the issuance of up to 4,739,865 new ordinary shares at an issue price of €124.50 per share (the "New Shares"), on the basis of 2 New Shares per 29 existing shares. Preferential Rights that are not exercised during the rights subscription period (the "Rights Subscription Period") will be converted into an equal number of scrips (the "Scrips") and will be offered up for sale through a private placement to institutional investors (the "Scrips Private Placement" and together with the Rights Offering, the "Offering").