    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:39 2022-06-14 am EDT
143.00 EUR   -2.59%
ELIA / : Group SA launches a rights offering
PU
06/07Exclusive-German bank KfW considers buying stake in TransnetBW power grid - sources
RE
06/06ELIA GROUP NV/SA : Share buyback
CO
Elia / : Group SA launches a rights offering

06/15/2022 | 01:43am EDT
15 June 2022

Elia Group SA launches a rights offering

Elia Group SA launches a rights offering (with extra-legal preferential rights for existing shareholders) of a maximum of 4,739,865 new shares, amounting to a maximum €590,113,192.50

Elia Group SA (the "Company" or "Elia Group") has announced today the launch of a public offering to existing shareholders and any holders of an extra-legal preferential right (the "Preferential Right") (the "Rights Offering") of €590,113,192.50 maximum, through the issuance of up to 4,739,865 new ordinary shares at an issue price of €124.50 per share (the "New Shares"), on the basis of 2 New Shares per 29 existing shares. Preferential Rights that are not exercised during the rights subscription period (the "Rights Subscription Period") will be converted into an equal number of scrips (the "Scrips") and will be offered up for sale through a private placement to institutional investors (the "Scrips Private Placement" and together with the Rights Offering, the "Offering").

Yannick Dekoninck
Investor Relations Officer
investor.relations@elia.be
mobile: +32 (0) 478 90 13 16
office: +32 2 546 70 76
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Brussels
Stéphanie Luyten
Investor Relations
investor.relations@elia.be
mobile: +32 (0) 467 05 44 95
office: +32 2 546 74 29
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Brussels
Inside information

As a publicly listed company, Elia group has a legal obligation to ensure that Inside Information disclosed to its shareholders is not unlawfully disclosed before the market is informed.

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 756 M 2 871 M 2 871 M
Net income 2022 282 M 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2022 8 694 M 9 059 M 9 059 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 9 827 M 10 239 M 10 239 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,72x
EV / Sales 2023 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 750
Free-Float 41,9%
Managers and Directors
Christiaan Peeters CEO & Head-Transmission System Operations
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA23.60%10 239
NEXTERA ENERGY-23.44%142 249
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.40%79 631
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.25%73 049
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.17%66 940
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.85%61 985