Elia / : Group launches re.alto, its own corporate start-up to accelerate digitalisation of the energy sector

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 2 363 M 2 785 M 2 785 M Net income 2020 256 M 302 M 302 M Net Debt 2020 6 398 M 7 540 M 7 540 M P/E ratio 2020 24,5x Yield 2020 1,87% Capitalization 6 302 M 7 443 M 7 427 M EV / Sales 2020 5,37x EV / Sales 2021 5,43x Nbr of Employees 2 544 Free-Float 89,1% Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 92,75 € Last Close Price 91,80 € Spread / Highest target 11,1% Spread / Average Target 1,03% Spread / Lowest Target -6,32% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Christiaan Peeters Chief Executive Officer Bernard Gustin Chairman Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer Claude Grégoire Vice Chairman Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ELIA GROUP NV/SA 16.06% 7 443 NEXTERA ENERGY 26.23% 149 671 ENEL S.P.A. 8.70% 90 321 IBERDROLA, S.A. 20.59% 80 104 ORSTED A/S 52.39% 69 952 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -1.26% 69 171