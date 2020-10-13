Log in
10/13/2020

13 October 2020

Elia Group launches re.alto, its own corporate start-up to accelerate digitalisation of the energy sector

Elia Group has today officially announced re.alto, its first corporate start-up company. The re.alto marketplace brings together providers and users from all sides of the energy economy.

The aim of the re.alto marketplace is to make energy data easy to access and integrate, enabling the industry to take a giant digital stride towards more widespread adoption of Energy-as-a-Service business models and ultimately drive a low carbon energy future.

  • First European marketplace for the exchange of energy data via standardised energy APIs
  • re.alto brings together data providers and data consumers from all sides of the energy economy
  • re.alto reduces the cost of data acquisition and accelerates the digital transformation of the energy industry
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 13:29:06 UTC

