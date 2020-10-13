13 October 2020
Elia Group launches re.alto, its own corporate start-up to accelerate digitalisation of the energy sector
Elia Group has today officially announced re.alto, its first corporate start-up company. The re.alto marketplace brings together providers and users from all sides of the energy economy.
The aim of the re.alto marketplace is to make energy data easy to access and integrate, enabling the industry to take a giant digital stride towards more widespread adoption of Energy-as-a-Service business models and ultimately drive a low carbon energy future.
First European marketplace for the exchange of energy data via standardised energy APIs
re.alto brings together data providers and data consumers from all sides of the energy economy
re.alto reduces the cost of data acquisition and accelerates the digital transformation of the energy industry
