Elia Group presents its short- and medium-term financial targets during its Capital Markets Day

08 December 2023Elia Group presents its short- and medium-term financial targets during its Capital Markets Day
Elia Group is set to host its second Capital Markets Day on December 8, 2023, themed "Future Proofing Elia Group."
The agenda will cover discussions on its five-year capital expenditure plan, regulatory advancements, financial outlook, and funding approach. Additionally, valuable insights will be given into its latest digital innovations and sustainability initiatives.
- Elia group reaffirms its strategy guided by the 3 pillars of growth
- Financial policy is reiterated
- S&P Global lowers Elia Group's and Eurogrid GmbH's rating to BBB with a stable outlook and affirms ETB's BBB+ rating with a stable outlook.
Elia Group provides guidance for medium term financial targets
- Elia Group presents its short- and medium-term financial targets during its Capital Markets DayPDF -227.74 KB
