Elia / : Group's Ordinary General Meeting approves all agenda items presented

The shareholders could attend the General Meetings of Elia Group physically or digitally. The present or represented shareholders represented 70,30% of the shares at the Ordinary General Meeting and 70,28% of the shares at the Extraordinary General Meeting. As the attendance quorum for the latter was not met, a new Extraordinary General Meeting will follow on Tuesday Wednesday, 21 June 2023.

Gross dividend of €1.91 per share to be paid out on 1 June 2023;

Appointments and renewal of mandates of board members;

The mandate of the statutory auditors Ernst & Young and BDO is extended for three years.