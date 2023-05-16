Elia / : Group's Ordinary General Meeting approves all agenda items presented
05/16/2023 | 12:53pm EDT
16 May 2023
Elia Group's Ordinary General Meeting approves all agenda items presented
The shareholders could attend the General Meetings of Elia Group physically or digitally. The present or represented shareholders represented 70,30% of the shares at the Ordinary General Meeting and 70,28% of the shares at the Extraordinary General Meeting. As the attendance quorum for the latter was not met, a new Extraordinary General Meeting will follow on Tuesday Wednesday, 21 June 2023.
Gross dividend of €1.91 per share to be paid out on 1 June 2023;
Appointments and renewal of mandates of board members;
The mandate of the statutory auditors Ernst & Young and BDO is extended for three years.
Elia System Operator SA published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 16:52:08 UTC.