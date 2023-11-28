28 November 2023Marco Nix appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Elia Group
The Elia Group Board of Directors has appointed 50Hertz's CFO, Marco Nix, as the Interim CFO of Elia Group with immediate effect. Marco Nix is taking on this temporary role from Catherine Vandenborre, who became Inter-im CEO of Elia Group following the departure of Chris Peeters on 30 October 2023.
Press releases
- Marco Nix appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Elia GroupPDF -231.26 KB
- Marco Nix nommé Chief Financial Officer ad interim d'Elia Group (in French)PDF -266.43 KB
- Marco Nix aangesteld als Chief Financial Officer ad interim van Elia Group (in Dutch)PDF -198.63 KB
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
