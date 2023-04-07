Advanced search
    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:24 2023-04-06 am EDT
125.40 EUR   +0.80%
10:55aElia / : Natuurpunt and Natagora join forces with the SafeLines4Birds consortium to reduce bird mortality along power lines
PU
03/24German power grid firms list costs to meet zero-carbon targets
RE
03/15Elia / : announces the results of its tender offer
PU
Elia / : , Natuurpunt and Natagora join forces with the SafeLines4Birds consortium to reduce bird mortality along power lines

04/07/2023 | 10:55am EDT
07 April 2023

Elia, Natuurpunt and Natagora join forces with the SafeLines4Birds consortium to reduce bird mortality along power lines

Elia, Natuurpunt and Natagora are the Belgian stakeholders in the international SafeLines4Birds consortium which aims to reduce bird mortality around power lines.

The success of this project relies on extensive collaboration between the consortium partners, which include transmission system operators (TSOs), distribution system operators (DSOs), NGOs and scientific experts from France, Belgium, Portugal, Germany and the United States. The project is co-financed by the European Union's LIFE programme and has a budget of nearly €14.2 million. Launched in March this year, it will run until December 2028.
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 14:54:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
