07 April 2023
Elia, Natuurpunt and Natagora join forces with the SafeLines4Birds consortium to reduce bird mortality along power lines
Elia, Natuurpunt and Natagora are the Belgian stakeholders in the international SafeLines4Birds consortium which aims to reduce bird mortality around power lines.
The success of this project relies on extensive collaboration between the consortium partners, which include transmission system operators (TSOs), distribution system operators (DSOs), NGOs and scientific experts from France, Belgium, Portugal, Germany and the United States. The project is co-financed by the European Union's LIFE programme and has a budget of nearly €14.2 million. Launched in March this year, it will run until December 2028.
