Elia / : Two members of Executive Committee swap positions Elia Transmission Belgium

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
01/26/2021 | 11:37am EST
26 January 2021

Two members of Elia Transmission Belgium's Executive Committee will swap positions in early February.

  • Patrick De Leener (CMS) and Frédéric Dunon (Assets) are swapping functions
  • Rapid developments in the energy sector require a flexible organisation

Patrick De Leener who, as Chief Customers, Market & System Officer, is responsible for customer, market and system operation operations will be swapping positions with his colleague Frédéric Dunon who, as Chief Assets Officer, is in charge of high-voltage infrastructure. With this change, Elia aims to make optimal use of the experience and skills of both managers.

Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 16:37:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
