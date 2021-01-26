Elia / : Two members of Executive Committee swap positions Elia Transmission Belgium

Patrick De Leener (CMS) and Frédéric Dunon (Assets) are swapping functions

Rapid developments in the energy sector require a flexible organisation

Patrick De Leener who, as Chief Customers, Market & System Officer, is responsible for customer, market and system operation operations will be swapping positions with his colleague Frédéric Dunon who, as Chief Assets Officer, is in charge of high-voltage infrastructure. With this change, Elia aims to make optimal use of the experience and skills of both managers.