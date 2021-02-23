Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Elia Group NV/SA    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elia / : begins upgrading the 92-kilometre-long high-voltage line between Zandhoven and Kinrooi

02/23/2021 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

01 February 2021

Elia begins upgrading the 92-kilometre-long high-voltage line between Zandhoven and Kinrooi

Elia, Belgium's high-voltage system operator, has begun upgrading the high-voltage line between Zandhoven and Kinrooi.

This line will be equipped with a new type of conductor that can transport more power. This will allow Elia to better distribute and transmit increased electricity flows throughout the country in the future. The upgraded high-voltage line will also make it possible to exchange more electricity with the Netherlands. This is necessary to continue ensuring security of supply for the entire country. Work is expected to be completed by late 2024.
Pieter Verlaak
Project Communication North & Brussels
Pieter.Verlaak@elia.be
office: +32472763080

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELIA GROUP NV/SA
10:13aELIA / : begins upgrading the 92-kilometre-long high-voltage line between Zandho..
PU
02/15ELIA / : upgrades north-south axis of Belgian high-voltage grid between Kruibeke..
PU
02/12ELIA / : and Energinet launch feasibility study for hybrid interconnector betwee..
PU
02/03ELIA / : Two years of outstanding operational performance for Nemo Link, the UK-..
PU
01/28ELIA / : named Top Employer for fourth year in a row
PU
01/26ELIA / : Two members of Executive Committee swap positions Elia Transmission Bel..
PU
01/26ELIA / : Be Planet and Elia join forces to support sustainable development in ea..
PU
01/19ELIA / : Group awarded 2020 BelMid Company of the Year
PU
01/14ELIA / : Group's fifth Open Innovation Challenge focuses on innovative solutions..
PU
01/07BELGIUM'S ELECTRICITY MIX IN 2020 : Renewable generation up 31% in a year marked..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 364 M 2 872 M 2 872 M
Net income 2020 256 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2020 6 657 M 8 086 M 8 086 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 6 295 M 7 647 M 7 647 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,48x
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 544
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Elia Group NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 97,63 €
Last Close Price 91,70 €
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christiaan Peeters Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA-5.95%7 647
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.66%147 187
ENEL S.P.A.-2.40%99 708
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.05%77 428
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.51%67 941
ORSTED A/S-20.92%67 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ