01 February 2021
Elia begins upgrading the 92-kilometre-long high-voltage line between Zandhoven and Kinrooi
Elia, Belgium's high-voltage system operator, has begun upgrading the high-voltage line between Zandhoven and Kinrooi.
This line will be equipped with a new type of conductor that can transport more power. This will allow Elia to better distribute and transmit increased electricity flows throughout the country in the future. The upgraded high-voltage line will also make it possible to exchange more electricity with the Netherlands. This is necessary to continue ensuring security of supply for the entire country. Work is expected to be completed by late 2024.
Pieter Verlaak
Project Communication North & Brussels
Pieter.Verlaak@elia.be
office: +32472763080
Disclaimer
Elia System Operator SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 15:13:03 UTC.