11 April 2022
Elia donates electrical equipment to Ukrenergo to support Ukrainian high-voltage grid
At the request of the Ukrainian government, several European transmission system operators are sending electrical equipment to Ukraine. The Belgian system operator Elia is donating four generators and other equipment worth 200,000 euros.
The Belgian crisis and aid organisation B-FAST is coordinating the transport. Since mid-March, the European continental electricity grid has been providing support to the Ukrainian electricity grid after a successful accelerated connection. With this second action, the European system operators wish to express their solidarity with the affected Ukrainian people.
