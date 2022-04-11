Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Elia Group NV/SA
  News
  Summary
ELIA GROUP NV/SA

04/11 06:49:24 am EDT
154.90 EUR   -0.58%
04/05ELIA / : Group publishes white paper on promoting hybrid offshore interconnectors for reaching Europe's goal of 300 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2050
PU
04/04ELIA GROUP NV/SA : Share buyback
CO
03/16ELIA / : Chris Peeters named Manager of the Year
PU
Elia / : donates electrical equipment to Ukrenergo to support Ukrainian high-voltage grid

04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
11 April 2022

Elia donates electrical equipment to Ukrenergo to support Ukrainian high-voltage grid

At the request of the Ukrainian government, several European transmission system operators are sending electrical equipment to Ukraine. The Belgian system operator Elia is donating four generators and other equipment worth 200,000 euros.

The Belgian crisis and aid organisation B-FAST is coordinating the transport. Since mid-March, the European continental electricity grid has been providing support to the Ukrainian electricity grid after a successful accelerated connection. With this second action, the European system operators wish to express their solidarity with the affected Ukrainian people.
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32
Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
