Elia / : makes overhead line by Eau d'Heure lakes more visible to birds

Belgium has more than 5,600 km of overhead electricity connections, of which 325 kilometres pose an increased risk to birds. With some 50 kilometres of these lines already marked, Elia is continuing its work to ensure that all of these high-risk areas are more visible to birds. Installing markers drastically reduces the number of avian collisions.

Natagora and Elia join forces to make overhead lines more visible to birds

Study shows increased risk on approximately 6% of all overhead lines in Belgium

Overhead line in Plate-Taille one of riskiest to birds, now fitted with bird markers