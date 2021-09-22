Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Elia Group NV/SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elia / : makes overhead line by Eau d'Heure lakes more visible to birds

09/22/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22 September 2021

Elia makes overhead line by Eau d'Heure lakes more visible to birds

Bird markers help birds see the overhead line better so they don't collide with it. Elia, the operator of the Belgian high-voltage transmission grid, installed bird markers following a study that identified those lines in Belgium that are potentially the most dangerous to birds.

Belgium has more than 5,600 km of overhead electricity connections, of which 325 kilometres pose an increased risk to birds. With some 50 kilometres of these lines already marked, Elia is continuing its work to ensure that all of these high-risk areas are more visible to birds. Installing markers drastically reduces the number of avian collisions.

  • Natagora and Elia join forces to make overhead lines more visible to birds
  • Study shows increased risk on approximately 6% of all overhead lines in Belgium
  • Overhead line in Plate-Taille one of riskiest to birds, now fitted with bird markers
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELIA GROUP NV/SA
06:22aELIA / : makes overhead line by Eau d'Heure lakes more visible to birds
PU
08/30ELIA / : Group tests long-range drones for inspecting power lines
PU
08/19ELIA / : Group and Malaysian electric utility company Tenaga renew cooperation agreement f..
PU
07/29ELIA / : Update - 14 and 15 July floods. Current status of repair work on the high-voltage..
PU
07/28ELIA / : Transmission Belgium 2021 half-year financial report
PU
07/28Elia Group Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/28ELIA / : Group announces 2021 half-year financial results
PU
07/20ELIA / : S&P Affirms Elia Group Ratings, Outlook
MT
07/08ELIA / : To facilitate data-driven decision-making, Elia launches EPIC, its new customer p..
PU
06/25ELIA / : publishes its adequacy and flexibility study for the period 2022-2032
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELIA GROUP NV/SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 449 M 2 873 M 2 873 M
Net income 2021 252 M 296 M 296 M
Net Debt 2021 8 909 M 10 451 M 10 451 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 7 332 M 8 592 M 8 601 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,63x
EV / Sales 2022 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 750
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Elia Group NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 106,80 €
Average target price 99,33 €
Spread / Average Target -6,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christiaan Peeters Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA9.54%8 592
NEXTERA ENERGY6.18%160 256
ENEL S.P.A.-17.35%81 571
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.82%76 657
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.12%67 722
IBERDROLA, S.A.-20.22%67 123