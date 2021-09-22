22 September 2021
Elia makes overhead line by Eau d'Heure lakes more visible to birds
Bird markers help birds see the overhead line better so they don't collide with it. Elia, the operator of the Belgian high-voltage transmission grid, installed bird markers following a study that identified those lines in Belgium that are potentially the most dangerous to birds.
Belgium has more than 5,600 km of overhead electricity connections, of which 325 kilometres pose an increased risk to birds. With some 50 kilometres of these lines already marked, Elia is continuing its work to ensure that all of these high-risk areas are more visible to birds. Installing markers drastically reduces the number of avian collisions.
-
Natagora and Elia join forces to make overhead lines more visible to birds
-
Study shows increased risk on approximately 6% of all overhead lines in Belgium
-
Overhead line in Plate-Taille one of riskiest to birds, now fitted with bird markers
General information
In this section you will find press releases containing regulated information as well as other information related to Elia Group.
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32
Disclaimer
Elia System Operator SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.