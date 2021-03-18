Log in
ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
03/18 12:35:09 pm
88 EUR   -1.01%
01:39pELIA /  : Disclosure in accordance with section 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007
PU
03/09ELIA /  : Group to rejoin BEL 20
PU
03/03ELIA GROUP NV/SA  : Annual results
CO
Elia / : Disclosure in accordance with section 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007

03/18/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
18 March 2021

Disclosure in accordance with section 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007

As a result of the implementation of the capital increase in favour of the members of the personnel of Elia Group NV/SA and its Belgian subsidiaries, as recorded in a notarial deed dated 18 March 2021, Elia Group NV/SA has issued 7,360 new shares.

More information can be found in the press release.


Yannick Dekoninck
Investor Relations Officer
investor.relations@elia.be
mobile: +32 (0) 478 90 13 16
office: +32 2 546 70 76
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Brussels
Stéphanie Luyten
Investor Relations
investor.relations@elia.be
mobile: +32 (0) 467 05 44 95
office: +32 2 546 74 29
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Brussels
Regulated information

This heading provides access to Elia Group's press releases dealing with regulated information, including the annual report, financial report, quarterly information and minutes of general meetings

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 17:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 374 M 2 830 M 2 830 M
Net income 2020 261 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2020 6 645 M 7 921 M 7 921 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 6 103 M 7 263 M 7 275 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,37x
EV / Sales 2021 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 544
Free-Float 89,1%
Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 96,38 €
Last Close Price 88,90 €
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christiaan Peeters Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA-8.82%7 340
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.43%148 010
ENEL S.P.A.-1.38%99 221
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.72%81 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.32%71 022
ORSTED A/S-23.06%65 235
