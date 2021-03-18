Elia / : Disclosure in accordance with section 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007

18 March 2021
Disclosure in accordance with section 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007
As a result of the implementation of the capital increase in favour of the members of the personnel of Elia Group NV/SA and its Belgian subsidiaries, as recorded in a notarial deed dated 18 March 2021, Elia Group NV/SA has issued 7,360 new shares.
More information can be found in the press release.
