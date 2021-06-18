Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Elia Group NV/SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elia / : Group publishes white paper on a consumer-centric and sustainable electricity system, calling for collaboration and inviting allies to its first hackathon

06/18/2021 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18 June 2021

Elia Group publishes white paper on a consumer-centric and sustainable electricity system, calling for collaboration and inviting allies to its first hackathon

BRUSSELS - BERLIN | 'Towards a Consumer-Centric and Sustainable Electricity System' outlines Elia Group's proposed market design for unleashing competition behind the meter.

Digitalisation and the adoption of electric vehicles and heat pumps are opening the door to new ways for consumers to interact with the electricity system. The flexibility of these appliances could play an important role in maintaining the balance in an energy system that encompasses a high amount of intermittent renewables and a decreasing amount of thermal generation.

  • White paper on a Consumer-Centric Market Design (CCMD) published as starting point for discussions about unleashing competition 'behind the meter' and encouraging the development of consumer-oriented services
  • Elia Group is aiming to foster dialogue between all market parties, and is hosting its first hackathon which will focus on the development of consumer-centric services this October - interested parties are being invited to register to take part now
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 13:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELIA GROUP NV/SA
09:45aELIA /  : Group publishes white paper on a consumer-centric and sustainable elec..
PU
04:46aELIA /  : Germany's 50Hertz says power reform a top priority for next government
RE
06/16ELIA /  : Nesting boxes on Elia pylons provide successful places for kestrels to..
PU
06/15ELIA /  : and Red Eléctrica de España (REE) sign an innovative agreement for enh..
PU
06/11ELIA /  : Five finalists announced for Elia Group's Open Innovation Challenge
PU
06/10ELIA /  : Solar eclipse has limited impact on Belgian grid
PU
06/10ELIA /  : Solar eclipse poses no problem for Belgian grid
PU
06/07ELIA /  : The solar eclipse will have a limited impact on the Belgian grid
PU
06/04ELIA GROUP PRESENTS ITS SUSTAINABILI : Act now
PU
05/28ELIA GROUP NV/SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 495 M 2 965 M 2 965 M
Net income 2021 253 M 301 M 301 M
Net Debt 2021 8 178 M 9 721 M 9 721 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 6 409 M 7 636 M 7 619 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,85x
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 750
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Elia Group NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 95,63 €
Last Close Price 93,35 €
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christiaan Peeters Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA-4.26%7 636
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.33%146 285
ENEL S.P.A.-2.38%97 832
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.52%81 632
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.86%78 783
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.52%67 064