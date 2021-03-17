Log in
Elia / : Group to rejoin BEL 20

03/17/2021 | 01:40am EDT
10 March 2021

Elia Group to rejoin BEL 20

Elia Group will rejoin the BEL 20 index on 22 March 2021. The company has been listed on Euronext Brussels since 2005 and was previously included in the BEL 20 between March 2012 and March 2017.

Its return to the index is evidence of the market's confidence in its growth and strategy.

Elia Group is an active player in electric power transmission, ensuring that generation and consumption are balanced at all times. It operates in Belgium (via Elia) and Germany (via 50Hertz) and supplies 30 million end users with electricity, making it one of the top five transmission system operators in Europe.

Last year, Elia Group invested €337.4 million in its infrastructure in Belgium (and €715.9 million in Germany) in order to guarantee a reliable and sustainable energy system. Over the next five years, the Group's investments in infrastructure will reach €7.9 billion (€3.2 billion of which will be invested in Belgium) in order to ensure an efficient electricity system and to address the ambitions and challenges the Group will face going forward.

Elia Group is a listed holding company whose core shareholder is the municipal holding company, Publi-T which holds a 44.83% stake. This ensures the Group has strong local anchorage, allowing it to play a pivotal role in the interest of society. The BEL 20 index is made up of those Belgian companies listed on Euronext Brussels which have the largest free-float market capitalisation, whose shares are sufficiently liquid and where at least 15% of staff are employed in Belgium. Its composition is reviewed each year in March.

General information

In this section you will find press releases containing regulated information as well as other information related to Elia Group.

Yannick Dekoninck
Investor Relations Officer
investor.relations@elia.be
mobile: +32 (0) 478 90 13 16
office: +32 2 546 70 76
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Brussels
Marleen Vanhecke
Elia Group Head Communication & Reputation
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 374 M 2 826 M 2 826 M
Net income 2020 261 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2020 6 645 M 7 908 M 7 908 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 6 192 M 7 363 M 7 370 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,41x
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 544
Free-Float 89,1%
