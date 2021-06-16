Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elia / : Nesting boxes on Elia pylons provide successful places for kestrels to breed

06/16/2021 | 05:48am EDT
16 June 2021

Nesting boxes on Elia pylons provide successful places for kestrels to breed

Since 2007, more than 300 young kestrels have been born in nesting boxes hanging from the Elia high voltage line between Tienen and Sint-Truiden. Ten nesting boxes hang about ten metres above the ground on pylons along this line.

Due to their location (high up in the air and near agricultural land), the boxes have proven to be a great success for this bird species. This year, eight nesting boxes were used: in two of the boxes, the chicks were already big enough to ring. On Friday 24 June, the other chicks will be ringed. By hanging up these nesting boxes, Elia is promoting biodiversity around its facilities.
  • Elia works with local residents, farmers, nature lovers and environmental organisations associations to improve biodiversity around its overhead lines.
  • Nesting boxes hanging from high-voltage pylons are a popular place for kestrels to breed in.
  • Farmers also benefit from these boxes: there are fewer crop losses because kestrels chase away mice and other small rodents.
  • Over the past 15 years, more than 300 chicks have been hatched in the nesting boxes hanging from Elia's pylons between Tienen and Sint-Truiden.
  • This year, 8 of the 10 nesting boxes were used by kestrels
1
2
3
4
General information

In this section you will find press releases containing regulated information as well as other information related to Elia Group.

Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 09:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
