25 June 2021
Elia publishes its adequacy and flexibility study for the period 2022-2032
On Friday, as required by law, Elia published its most recent biennial study on Belgium's adequacy and flexibility needs for the coming decade.
The adequacy assessments were performed using new European methodologies and the study was prepared in close collaboration with different authorities from the energy sector. To ensure Belgium's security of supply during the period 2022-2032, attention must be paid to the impact of the gradual phase-out of nuclear power (as required by law) and the changes brought about by the European Green Deal.
Based on the numerous calculations we performed and the various scenarios we examined, Elia has identified three key messages: there is an urgent need for new capacity; there is a need for a supporting mechanism; and Belgium must prepare to become a carbon-neutral society.
The study confirms the urgent need for additional domestic capacity in order to be able to cope with the planned phase-out of nuclear power.
Current markets will not provide the sufficient stimulus required, making the creation of a CRM the solution of choice.
In addition to tackling pressing issues in the run-up to 2025, Belgium must prepare for its transformation into a carbon-neutral society by 2050.
Electrification will not only help decarbonise parts of society, but will also enable flexibility to be built into the whole system.
