Elia / : publishes its adequacy and flexibility study for the period 2022-2032

The adequacy assessments were performed using new European methodologies and the study was prepared in close collaboration with different authorities from the energy sector. To ensure Belgium's security of supply during the period 2022-2032, attention must be paid to the impact of the gradual phase-out of nuclear power (as required by law) and the changes brought about by the European Green Deal.

Based on the numerous calculations we performed and the various scenarios we examined, Elia has identified three key messages: there is an urgent need for new capacity; there is a need for a supporting mechanism; and Belgium must prepare to become a carbon-neutral society.