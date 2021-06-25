Log in
Elia / : publishes its adequacy and flexibility study for the period 2022-2032

06/25/2021 | 08:41am EDT
25 June 2021

Elia publishes its adequacy and flexibility study for the period 2022-2032

On Friday, as required by law, Elia published its most recent biennial study on Belgium's adequacy and flexibility needs for the coming decade.

The adequacy assessments were performed using new European methodologies and the study was prepared in close collaboration with different authorities from the energy sector. To ensure Belgium's security of supply during the period 2022-2032, attention must be paid to the impact of the gradual phase-out of nuclear power (as required by law) and the changes brought about by the European Green Deal.

Based on the numerous calculations we performed and the various scenarios we examined, Elia has identified three key messages: there is an urgent need for new capacity; there is a need for a supporting mechanism; and Belgium must prepare to become a carbon-neutral society.

  • The study confirms the urgent need for additional domestic capacity in order to be able to cope with the planned phase-out of nuclear power.
  • Current markets will not provide the sufficient stimulus required, making the creation of a CRM the solution of choice.
  • In addition to tackling pressing issues in the run-up to 2025, Belgium must prepare for its transformation into a carbon-neutral society by 2050.
  • Electrification will not only help decarbonise parts of society, but will also enable flexibility to be built into the whole system.
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32
General information

In this section you will find press releases containing regulated information as well as other information related to Elia Group.

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 12:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
