Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Elia Group NV/SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  08:47 2022-10-03 am EDT
122.30 EUR   +1.58%
08:44aElia / : presents its plans for an energy island, which will be called the Princess Elisabeth Island
PU
09/23Volkswagen, Elia To Jointly Explore Potential Integration Of Electric Cars Into Grids
MT
09/23Elia / : Group, re.alto and Volkswagen subsidiary Elli sign agreement to accelerate the integration of electric vehicles into the electricity system and further decarbonise society
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elia / : presents its plans for an energy island, which will be called the Princess Elisabeth Island

10/03/2022 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

03 October 2022

Elia presents its plans for an energy island, which will be called the Princess Elisabeth Island

In the presence of federal ministers Tinne Van der Straeten (Energy) and Vincent Van Quickenborne (North Sea), system operator Elia has presented its draft plans for what will be the world's first artificial energy island.

The Princess Elisabeth Island will be located almost 45 km off the Belgian coast and will serve as the link between the offshore wind farms in the second offshore wind zone (which will have a maximum capacity of 3.5 GW) and its onshore high-voltage grid. The energy island will also be the first building block of a European offshore electricity grid that will serve as a central hub for new interconnectors with the UK and Denmark. The island is an innovative tour de force that once again puts Belgium on the map as a pioneer in offshore energy.
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
mobile: +32 486 49 01 09
office: +32 2 546 71 32

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 12:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELIA GROUP NV/SA
08:44aElia / : presents its plans for an energy island, which will be called the Princess Elisab..
PU
09/23Volkswagen, Elia To Jointly Explore Potential Integration Of Electric Cars Into Grids
MT
09/23Elia / : Group, re.alto and Volkswagen subsidiary Elli sign agreement to accelerate the in..
PU
09/22Certain Ordinary Shares of Elia Group SA/NV are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending o..
CI
09/19ELIA GROUP NV/SA : Share buyback
CO
09/12ELIA GROUP NV/SA : Share buyback
CO
09/05ELIA GROUP NV/SA : Share buyback
CO
08/01ELIA GROUP NV/SA : Share buyback
CO
07/27Transcript : Elia Group SA/NV, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/27Half-year Results : Elia Group on track to realise the energy transition
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 733 M 2 680 M 2 680 M
Net income 2022 288 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2022 8 694 M 8 526 M 8 526 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 8 844 M 8 672 M 8 672 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
EV / Sales 2023 6,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 750
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Elia Group NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 120,40 €
Average target price 111,99 €
Spread / Average Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christiaan Peeters CEO & Head-Transmission System Operations
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA4.53%8 672
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.01%154 058
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.85%72 284
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.33%71 622
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.95%58 617
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-12.03%57 534