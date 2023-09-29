29 September 2023

Elia rolls out second stage of East Loop

Elia, the Belgian power grid operator, rolled out stage two of the East Loop project this Friday 29 September in the presence of Walloon Energy Minister Philippe Henry.

The second stage of the project is now coming to fruition with the completion of the line work. The East Loop is essential in order to accommodate new generation capacity in this region where there are significant prospects for the development of renewable energies. It will improve security of supply and make our grid even more reliable. Stage two involved an upgrade to 2x110 kV for two sections between Bévercé and Trois-Ponts over a distance of 25 km. The next stages of the project are currently under study.
Marleen Vanhecke
Head of Communication & Reputation Elia Group
marleen.vanhecke@elia.be
Press releases
  • Elia rolls out second stage of East LoopPDF-257.84 KB
  • Elia inaugure la seconde étape de sa Boucle de l'EstPDF-268.92 KB
  • Feestelijke inhuldiging van de tweede stap van de OostlusPDF-217.68 KB
Our latest press releases

You will find an overview of our published press releases and news items, which are intended to inform the market and the public in the most accurate and transparent possible way. You can filter the press releases by regulated and inside information, as well as by Elia Group company.

Read more

Attachments

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 29 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2023 11:30:11 UTC.