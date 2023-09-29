Elia rolls out second stage of East Loop

29 September 2023Elia rolls out second stage of East Loop
Elia, the Belgian power grid operator, rolled out stage two of the East Loop project this Friday 29 September in the presence of Walloon Energy Minister Philippe Henry.
- Elia rolls out second stage of East LoopPDF-257.84 KB
- Elia inaugure la seconde étape de sa Boucle de l'EstPDF-268.92 KB
- Feestelijke inhuldiging van de tweede stap van de OostlusPDF-217.68 KB
You will find an overview of our published press releases and news items, which are intended to inform the market and the public in the most accurate and transparent possible way. You can filter the press releases by regulated and inside information, as well as by Elia Group company.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Elia System Operator SA published this content on 29 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2023 11:30:11 UTC.