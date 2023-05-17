Quarterly statement: Elia Group Q1 2023

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 3 590 M 3 899 M 3 899 M Net income 2023 352 M 382 M 382 M Net Debt 2023 8 347 M 9 066 M 9 066 M P/E ratio 2023 25,9x Yield 2023 1,56% Capitalization 9 114 M 9 899 M 9 899 M EV / Sales 2023 4,86x EV / Sales 2024 5,43x Nbr of Employees 3 012 Free-Float 45,7% Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 124,00 € Average target price 129,57 € Spread / Average Target 4,49% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christiaan Peeters CEO & Head-Transmission System Operations Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer Bernard Gustin Chairman Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director Frank Donck Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ELIA GROUP NV/SA -6.63% 9 899 NEXTERA ENERGY -9.28% 153 456 IBERDROLA, S.A. 8.37% 81 012 SOUTHERN COMPANY 1.41% 77 310 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -6.47% 72 449 ENEL S.P.A. 19.68% 66 428