    ELI   BE0003822393

ELIA GROUP NV/SA

(ELI)
11:25:07 2023-05-16 am EDT
124.00 EUR   -0.40%
01:20aQuarterly Statement : Elia Group Q1 2023
PU
05/16Elia / : Group's Ordinary General Meeting approves all agenda items presented
PU
05/09Elia / : Green light given to the 2024-2034 Federal Development Plan, which describes the investment needs of the Belgian high-voltage grid
PU
Quarterly statement: Elia Group Q1 2023

05/17/2023 | 01:20am EDT
17 May 2023

Quarterly statement: Elia Group Q1 2023

On Wednesday 17th May, the Elia Group published its interim statement for Q1 2023.

Highlights
  • Good progress made on key infrastructure projects in Belgium and Germany
  • Elia Group secures future funding to finance the energy transition
  • Stefan Kapferer confirmed as CEO of 50Hertz for another five years
  • Financial outlook for 2023 reiterated
Yannick Dekoninck
Investor Relations Officer
investor.relations@elia.be
mobile: +32 (0) 478 90 13 16
office: +32 2 546 70 76
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Brussels
Stéphanie Luyten
Investor Relations
investor.relations@elia.be
mobile: +32 (0) 467 05 44 95
office: +32 2 546 74 29
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Brussels
Regulated information

This heading provides access to Elia Group's press releases dealing with regulated information, including the annual report, financial report, quarterly information and minutes of general meetings

Attachments

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 05:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 590 M 3 899 M 3 899 M
Net income 2023 352 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2023 8 347 M 9 066 M 9 066 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 9 114 M 9 899 M 9 899 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
EV / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 012
Free-Float 45,7%
Managers and Directors
Christiaan Peeters CEO & Head-Transmission System Operations
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Frank Donck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA-6.63%9 899
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.28%153 456
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.37%81 012
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.41%77 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.47%72 449
ENEL S.P.A.19.68%66 428
