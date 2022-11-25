25 November 2022
Quarterly statement: Elia Group Q3 2022
On Friday 25th November, the Elia Group published its interim statement for Q3 2022.
Highlights
Solid progress on delivering on- and offshore investment plans in both Belgium and Germany
Elia Group, re.alto and Elli (Volkswagen) sign MoU
European cooperation needed to harness offshore potential in Baltic Sea
Elia Group and partners urge suppliers to make more sustainable products and services
Second Green Bond of €750 million successfully issued by Eurogrid
Financial outlook for 2022 revised upwards
Belgium and Germany 5 year CAPEX plan (2023-2027) estimated to be €15.9 billion
