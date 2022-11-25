Advanced search
11:35 2022-11-24
139.00 EUR   +1.24%
Quarterly statement: Elia Group Q3 2022

11/25/2022 | 01:04am EST
25 November 2022

Quarterly statement: Elia Group Q3 2022

On Friday 25th November, the Elia Group published its interim statement for Q3 2022.

Highlights

  • Solid progress on delivering on- and offshore investment plans in both Belgium and Germany
  • Elia Group, re.alto and Elli (Volkswagen) sign MoU
  • European cooperation needed to harness offshore potential in Baltic Sea
  • Elia Group and partners urge suppliers to make more sustainable products and services
  • Second Green Bond of €750 million successfully issued by Eurogrid
  • Financial outlook for 2022 revised upwards
  • Belgium and Germany 5 year CAPEX plan (2023-2027) estimated to be €15.9 billion
Yannick Dekoninck
Investor Relations Officer
investor.relations@elia.be
mobile: +32 (0) 478 90 13 16
office: +32 2 546 70 76
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Brussels
Stéphanie Luyten
Investor Relations
investor.relations@elia.be
mobile: +32 (0) 467 05 44 95
office: +32 2 546 74 29
Boulevard de l'Empereur 20 B-1000 Brussels
Regulated information

This heading provides access to Elia Group's press releases dealing with regulated information, including the annual report, financial report, quarterly information and minutes of general meetings

Attachments

Disclaimer

Elia System Operator SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 903 M 3 021 M 3 021 M
Net income 2022 295 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2022 7 708 M 8 020 M 8 020 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 10 210 M 10 624 M 10 624 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,17x
EV / Sales 2023 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 750
Free-Float 45,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Christiaan Peeters CEO & Head-Transmission System Operations
Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Gustin Chairman
Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELIA GROUP NV/SA20.67%10 624
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.04%168 750
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.06%75 882
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.24%72 178
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.65%69 918
ENEL S.P.A.-28.14%53 319