Quarterly statement: Elia Group Q3 2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 2 903 M 3 021 M 3 021 M Net income 2022 295 M 307 M 307 M Net Debt 2022 7 708 M 8 020 M 8 020 M P/E ratio 2022 33,2x Yield 2022 1,32% Capitalization 10 210 M 10 624 M 10 624 M EV / Sales 2022 6,17x EV / Sales 2023 6,41x Nbr of Employees 2 750 Free-Float 45,7% Chart ELIA GROUP NV/SA Technical analysis trends ELIA GROUP NV/SA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 139,00 € Average target price 117,24 € Spread / Average Target -15,7% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Christiaan Peeters CEO & Head-Transmission System Operations Catherine Vandenborre Chief Financial Officer Bernard Gustin Chairman Jane Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director Luc de Temmerman Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ELIA GROUP NV/SA 20.67% 10 624 NEXTERA ENERGY -9.04% 168 750 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -6.06% 75 882 SOUTHERN COMPANY -3.24% 72 178 IBERDROLA, S.A. 3.65% 69 918 ENEL S.P.A. -28.14% 53 319