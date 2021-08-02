Log in
    ELC   IT0003404214

ELICA S.P.A.

(ELC)
  Report
Elica S p A : Deposit of the Half Year 2021 Report Elica S.p.A.

08/02/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

DEPOSIT OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2021

Fabriano, 2 August 2021 - We inform that the Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2021, approved by the Board of Directors on 30 July 2021 and the Report of the Independent Auditors are available to anyone who requests it, at the registered office in Fabriano (AN), Via Ermanno Casoli n. 2, at the 1info storage mechanism at www.1info.itand can be consulted on the website http://corporation.elica.comin the Investor Relations / Financial Statements and Reports section.

***

Elica, active in the market since the 1970s, is the global leader in the production of kitchen hoods and extractor hobs and the leader in Europe in the production of motors for domestic ventilation. Chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Giulio Cocci, it has a production network of seven sites in Italy, Poland, Mexico, India and China, employing over 3.900 people. The Elica Group is recognised on the market for its long experience in the sector, meticulous attention to design, careful choice of materials and advanced technologies that guarantee maximum efficiency and reduced consumption. All this has allowed the company to revolutionise the traditional image of kitchen hoods: they are no longer simple accessories but objects of unique design capable of improving the quality of life.

***

For further information:

Investor Relations Elica S.p.A.:

Francesca Cocco

Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations

Tel: +39 (0)732 610 4205

E-mail: investor-relations@elica.com

Elica S.p.A.:

Gabriele Patassi

Brand, Communication & External Relations Director

Mob: +39 340 1759399

E-mail: g.patassi@elica.com

1

Michela Popazzi

Corporate & Internal Communication Specialist

Mob: +39 345 6130420

E-mail: m.popazzi@elica.com

Image Building:

Tel: +39 02 89011300

E-mail: elica@imagebuilding.it

2

Disclaimer

Elica S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 18:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 523 M 621 M 621 M
Net income 2021 7,37 M 8,75 M 8,75 M
Net Debt 2021 42,0 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 212 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 922
Free-Float 27,0%
Managers and Directors
Giulio Cocci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefania Santarelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Casoli Executive Chairman
Elio Cosimo Catania Independent Director
Monica Nicolini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELICA S.P.A.8.08%251
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-32.87%68 012
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-11.33%24 110
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION48.53%10 652
NEWELL BRANDS INC.16.58%10 529
SEB S.A.3.43%9 133