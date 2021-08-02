Elica S p A : Deposit of the Half Year 2021 Report Elica S.p.A.

PRESS RELEASE
DEPOSIT OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2021
Fabriano, 2 August 2021 - We inform that the Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2021, approved by the Board of Directors on 30 July 2021 and the Report of the Independent Auditors are available to anyone who requests it, at the registered office in Fabriano (AN), Via Ermanno Casoli n. 2, at the 1info storage mechanism at www.1info.itand can be consulted on the website http://corporation.elica.comin the Investor Relations / Financial Statements and Reports section.
Elica, active in the market since the 1970s, is the global leader in the production of kitchen hoods and extractor hobs and the leader in Europe in the production of motors for domestic ventilation. Chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Giulio Cocci, it has a production network of seven sites in Italy, Poland, Mexico, India and China, employing over 3.900 people. The Elica Group is recognised on the market for its long experience in the sector, meticulous attention to design, careful choice of materials and advanced technologies that guarantee maximum efficiency and reduced consumption. All this has allowed the company to revolutionise the traditional image of kitchen hoods: they are no longer simple accessories but objects of unique design capable of improving the quality of life.
For further information:
Investor Relations Elica S.p.A.:
Francesca Cocco
Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations
Tel: +39 (0)732 610 4205
E-mail: investor-relations@elica.com
Elica S.p.A.:
Gabriele Patassi
Brand, Communication & External Relations Director
Mob: +39 340 1759399
E-mail: g.patassi@elica.com
Michela Popazzi
Corporate & Internal Communication Specialist
Mob: +39 345 6130420
E-mail: m.popazzi@elica.com
Image Building:
Tel: +39 02 89011300
E-mail: elica@imagebuilding.it
