Elica SpA is an Italy based company operating in the kitchen hoods market. The Company has two core businesses areas: Cooking and Motors. In the first area, Cooking, the Company designs, manufactures and sells kitchen hoods for domestic use as well as manufactures household appliances and kitchens. In the second area, Motors, it designs, produces and sales electric motors for household appliances, hoods and boilers. The Company has seven plants worldwide in Italy, Poland, Mexico, India and China.