Elica Group

Corporate Presentation

LE ECCELLENZE DEL MADE IN ITALY

September 2023

AGENDA

1

4

JOURNEY TOWARD A NEW COMPANY

ESG:VALUE CREATION

2

5

COOKING ROADMAP

CLOSING

3

6

MOTOR DIVISION: THE OPPORTUNITY

FY 2022 & H1 2023

RESULTS

2

1 JOURNEY TOWARDS A

NEW COMPANY

3

ELICA GROUP IN A NUTSHELL

#1

Major Hoods manufacturer

Industrial sites

#7

in the world

#14 Legal Entities

Employees

3.000

549

2022 Net Sales

M€

Business Units

#2

33

6,0% Adj EBIT

(Cooking & Motors)

M€

LISTED SINCE 2006 on THE STOCK EXCHANGE (in the STAR SEGMENT)

4

ELICA GROUP | FY 2022 RESULTS CONFIRMING THE VALUE CREATION PATH

HIGHLIGHTS

NET SALES

548,6 M€

EBIT ADJ

33,0 M€

6,0%

NFP

(29,9) M€

Leverage:~0 ,6

YoY Change

+7 M€ +1,3%

(organic: +1,6%)

YoY Change

+0,8 M€

10 pts

YoY Change

-7 M€

  • Positive organic growth @1,6%in a negative industry, leveraging Cooking Elica brand leadership and Motor divisiondouble-digitexpansion
  • ~60 M€ inflationary costs more than offset by agile price increase execution and effective cost management
  • Strong ongoing cash conversion,self-financingthe payment execution of the key strategic initiatives (27 M€), while coming back to a sustainable dividend policy.

5

