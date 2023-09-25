Elica S p A : "Le Eccellenze del Made in Italy" Conference Corporate Presentation - September 2023 - Milano
September 25, 2023 at 02:07 pm EDT
Elica Group
Corporate Presentation
LE ECCELLENZE DEL MADE IN ITALY
September 2023
AGENDA
1
4
JOURNEY TOWARD A NEW COMPANY
ESG:VALUE CREATION
2
5
COOKING ROADMAP
CLOSING
3
6
MOTOR DIVISION: THE OPPORTUNITY
FY 2022 & H1 2023
RESULTS
2
1 JOURNEY TOWARDS A
NEW COMPANY
3
ELICA GROUP IN A NUTSHELL
#1
Major Hoods manufacturer
Industrial sites
#7
in the world
#14 Legal Entities
Employees
3.000
549
2022 Net Sales
M€
Business Units
#2
33
6,0% Adj EBIT
(Cooking & Motors)
M€
LISTED SINCE 2006 on THE STOCK EXCHANGE (in the STAR SEGMENT)
4
ELICA GROUP | FY 2022 RESULTS CONFIRMING THE VALUE CREATION PATH
HIGHLIGHTS
NET SALES
548,6 M€
EBIT ADJ
33,0 M€
6,0%
NFP
(29,9) M€
Leverage:~0 ,6
YoY Change
+7 M€ +1,3%
(organic: +1,6%)
YoY Change
+0,8 M€
10 pts
YoY Change
-7 M€
Positive organic growth @1,6%in a negative industry, leveraging Cooking Elica brand leadership and Motor divisiondouble-digitexpansion
~60 M€ inflationary costs more than offset by agile price increase execution and effective cost management
Strong ongoing cash conversion,self-financingthe payment execution of the key strategic initiatives (27 M€), while coming back to a sustainable dividend policy.
5
Elica SpA is an Italy based company operating in the kitchen hoods market. The Company has two core businesses areas: Cooking and Motors. In the first area, Cooking, the Company designs, manufactures and sells kitchen hoods for domestic use as well as manufactures household appliances and kitchens. In the second area, Motors, it designs, produces and sales electric motors for household appliances, hoods and boilers. The Company has seven plants worldwide in Italy, Poland, Mexico, India and China.