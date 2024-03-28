Elica S.p.A IR.:

Fabriano, March 28, 2024 - With regards to the Shareholders' Mee2ng of ELICA S.p.A. called in ordinary session on April 24, 2024, it is noted that the following documenta2on was today made available to the public:

- the illustra2ve reports of the Board of Directors as per, inter alia, Ar2cle 125-ter of the Legisla2ve Decree No. 58/1998 (the "CFA") regarding items 1, 2, 3, 4 e 13 of the agenda;

- annual ﬁnancial reports, including the statutory ﬁnancial statements at December 31, 2023, the consolidated ﬁnancial statements, the Directors' Report and the statement as per Ar2cle 154-bis CFA;

- the non-ﬁnancial report prepared as per Legisla2ve Decree 254/2016;

- the Corporate Governance and ownership structure report, prepared as per Ar2cle 123-bis of the CFA;

- the Remunera2on Report, prepared in accordance with Ar2cle 123-ter of the CFA

- the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, prepared in accordance with Ar2cle 153 of the CFA and

- the cer2ﬁca2ons of the independent audit ﬁrm.

These documents are available at the registered oﬃce and on the ELICAh]ps://corporate.elica.com/en/governance/shareholders-mee2ng in addi2on to the "1INFO" authorized storage mechanism at the addresswww.1info.it.

The ﬁnancial statements and/or summary tables of the subsidiaries and associated companies of Elica S.p.A., in compliance with the provisions of art. 2429 of the Civil Code and the accoun2ng situa2ons of the subsidiaries pursuant to art. 15 of the Market Regula2ons, are available to the public at the registered oﬃce.

Elica, Italian company standing at the forefront of cooking appliance produc9on and design, a global leader in kitchen extrac9on systems with over 50 years of history. European major player in the produc9on of electric motors for household appliances and hea9ng boilers. 2,600 staﬀ employed in its Fabriano headquarters and in its seven produc9on sites in Italy, Poland, Mexico and China: these are Elica's ﬁgures, successfully achieved under the constant guidance of the company President Francesco Casoli. Results driven by corporate values that have always inspired every single project, product and ac9vity: design that meets aesthe9cs and performance for an extraordinary cooking experience, art des9ned as a model for crea9ve processes and working methods, and innova9on to support technological solu9ons capable of enhancing product func9onality.

