    ELC   IT0003404214

ELICA S.P.A.

(ELC)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-20 am EDT
2.545 EUR   +6.04%
03:00pElica S P A : Publication of the minutes of the shareholders' meeting held on september 28th, 2022
PU
10/03ELICA S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/10Elica S P A : Treasury shares buyback programme execution August 1-5, 2022
PU
Elica S p A : PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2022

10/20/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

MESSA A DISPOSIZIONE DEL VERBALE DELL'ASSEMBLEA DEL 28 SETTEMBRE 2022

Fabriano, 20 ottobre 2022 - Si rende noto che il verbale dell'Assemblea ordinaria degli azionisti di Elica (la "Società") tenutasi, in unica convocazione, in data 28 settembre 2022 è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale della Società, sul sito internet https://www.elica.com/corporation/it (Sezione Investor Relations - Assemblea Azionisti) nonché presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato 1Info, all'indirizzo www.1info.it.

***

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2022

Fabriano, October 20th, 2022 - Elica S.p.A. ("The Company") announces that the Minutes of the shareholders' meeting held on September 28th, 2022, is available to the public at the Company's Registered Office and through the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO at the address www.1info.itand published on the Company website at https://elica.com/corporation(investor relations area).

***

Elica, attiva nel mercato sin dagli anni '70, è l'azienda leader globale nella produzione di cappe e piani aspiranti da cucina ed europeo nella realizzazione di motori per la ventilazione domestica. Presieduta da Francesco Casoli e guidata da Giulio Cocci, ha una piattaforma produttiva articolata in sette siti tra Italia, Polonia, Messico, e Cina, con oltre 3.100 dipendenti. Lunga esperienza nel settore, grande attenzione al design, ricercatezza dei materiali e tecnologie avanzate che garantiscono massima efficienza e riduzione dei consumi, sono gli elementi che contraddistinguono il Gruppo Elica sul mercato e che hanno consentito all'azienda di rivoluzionare l'immagine tradizionale delle cappe da cucina: non più semplici accessori ma oggetti dal design unico in grado di migliorare la qualità della vita.

***

Elica, a market player since the 1970's, is the leading global manufacturer of range hoods and hobs and of motors for domestic ventilation. Chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Giulio Cocci, the Group has seven plants, including in Italy, Poland, Mexico and China and employs more than 3,100 people. With many years' experience in the sector, Elica has combined meticulous care for design with judicious choice of high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology to guarantee maximum efficiency and low energy consumption, making the Elica Group the prominent market figure it is today. This has enabled the Group to revolutionise the traditional image of kitchen hoods: they are no longer seen as a simple accessory but as a design element that improves the quality of life.

***

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Elica S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
