Elica S p A : Pubblicazione Documentazione Assemblea e Relazione Semestrale

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION FOR ORDINARY SHAREHOLDER'S

MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2022

AND DEPOSIT OF THE HALF-YEAR REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2022

Fabriano, August 2, 2022 - -With regards to the Shareholders' Meeting of ELICA S.p.A. called in ordinary session on September 28, 2022, at 9 AM in single call, it is noted that the following documentation was today made available to the public:

The Shareholders' Meeting Call Notice;

The illustrative report of the Board of Directors as per art 125-ter of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (the "CFA") concerning the item on the agenda of the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting;

125-ter of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (the "CFA") concerning the item on the agenda of the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting; The Proxy Form and the representative statements declaration.

The Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022, approved by the Board of Directors on 28 July 2022 and the Report of the Independent Auditors on the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements were also filed.

These documents are available at the registered office and on the ELICA https://elica.com/corporation(Investor Relations section) in addition to the "1INFO" authorized storage mechanism at the address www.1info.it.

***

The Elica Group has been active in the kitchen hood and stoves market since the 1970's. Chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Giulio Cocci, today it is the world leader in terms of units sold. It is also a European leader in the design, manufacture and sale of motors for central heating boilers. With approx. 3,700 employees, the Elica Group has seven plants, including in Italy, Poland, Mexico, India and China. With many years' experience in the sector, Elica has combined meticulous care in design, judicious choice of materials and cutting edge technology guaranteeing maximum efficiency and reducing consumption, making Elica the prominent market figure it is today. The company has revolutionized the traditional image of the kitchen cooker hood: it is no longer seen as simple accessory but as a design object which improves quality of life.

***

For further information:

Investor Relations Elica S.p.A.:

Francesca Cocco

Lerxi Consulting -Investor Relations

Tel: +39 (0)732 610 4205E

mail: investor-relations@elica.com

Elica S.p.A.:

Michela Popazzi

Corporate & Internal Communication Specialist

Mob: +39 345 6130420