Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Elica S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELC   IT0003404214

ELICA S.P.A.

(ELC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-02 am EDT
2.900 EUR   +2.29%
01:42pELICA S P A : Pubblicazione Documentazione Assemblea e Relazione Semestrale
PU
05:40aELICA S P A : Treasury shares buyback programme execution july 11-15 2022
PU
04:50aELICA S P A : Treasury shares buyback programme execution July 25-29, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elica S p A : Pubblicazione Documentazione Assemblea e Relazione Semestrale

08/02/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMUNICATO STAMPA

PUBBLICAZIONE DELLA DOCUMENTAZIONE RELATIVA ALL'ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA DEGLI

AZIONISTI DI ELICA S.p.A. - CONVOCATA PER IL 28 SETTEMBRE 2022

E DEPOSITO DELLA RELAZIONE SEMESTRALE AL 30 GIUGNO 2022

Fabriano, 2 agosto 2022 - Con riferimento all'Assemblea Ordinaria degli azionisti di ELICA S.p.A. convocata per il giorno 28 settembre 2022, alle ore 9:00, in unica convocazione, si rende noto che, in data odierna, sono stati messi a disposizione del pubblico:

  • l'avviso di convocazione;
  • la relazione illustrativa degli amministratori, ai sensi dell'art. 125-ter del D. Lgs. 24 febbraio 1998, n. 58 (il "TUF"), inerente il punto all'ordine del giorno della suddetta Assemblea degli Azionisti;
  • i moduli per la delega e per le eventuali attestazioni del delegato.

E' stata altresì depositata la Relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2022, approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 28 luglio 2022 e la Relazione della Società di Revisione al Bilancio Consolidato semestrale abbreviato.

I documenti, di cui sopra, sono disponibili presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet di ELICA all'indirizzo https://elica.com/corporation(sezione Investor Relations), nonché presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "1INFO" all'indirizzo www.1info.it.

***

Elica, attiva nel mercato sin dagli anni '70, è l'azienda leader globale nella produzione di cappe e piani aspiranti da cucina ed europeo nella realizzazione di motori per la ventilazione domestica. Presieduta da Francesco Casoli e guidata da Giulio Cocci, ha una piattaforma produttiva articolata in sette siti tra Italia, Polonia, Messico, e Cina, con oltre 3.100 dipendenti. Lunga esperienza nel settore, grande attenzione al design, ricercatezza dei materiali e tecnologie avanzate che garantiscono massima efficienza e riduzione dei consumi, sono gli elementi che contraddistinguono il Gruppo Elica sul mercato e che hanno consentito all'azienda di rivoluzionare l'immagine tradizionale delle cappe da cucina: non più semplici accessori ma oggetti dal design unico in grado di migliorare la qualità della vita.

***

Elica S.p.A.

Phone + 39 0732 6101

CODICE FISCALE REGISTRO IMPRESE AN 00096570429

Fax +39 0732 610249

CAPITALE SOCIALE 12.664.560 INTERAMENTE VERSATO

Via Ermanno Casoli, 2

Pec elicaspa@sicurezzapostale.it

60044 Fabriano

elica.com Codice SDI - Y1NM1XC

AN ISO 9001 ISO 14001 ISO 45001

AN - ITALY

CERTIFIED COMPANY

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Investor Relations Elica S.p.A.:

Francesca Cocco

Lerxi Consulting -Investor Relations

Tel: +39 (0)732 610 4205

E-mail: investor-relations@elica.com

Elica S.p.A.:

Michela Popazzi

Corporate & Internal Communication Specialist

Mob: +39 345 6130420

E-mail: m.popazzi@elica.com

Image Building:

Tel: +39 02 89011300

E-mail: elica@imagebuilding.it

Elica S.p.A.

Phone + 39 0732 6101

CODICE FISCALE REGISTRO IMPRESE AN 00096570429

Fax +39 0732 610249

CAPITALE SOCIALE 12.664.560 INTERAMENTE VERSATO

Via Ermanno Casoli, 2

Pec elicaspa@sicurezzapostale.it

60044 Fabriano

elica.com Codice SDI - Y1NM1XC

AN ISO 9001 ISO 14001 ISO 45001

AN - ITALY

CERTIFIED COMPANY

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION FOR ORDINARY SHAREHOLDER'S

MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2022

AND DEPOSIT OF THE HALF-YEAR REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2022

Fabriano, August 2, 2022 - -With regards to the Shareholders' Meeting of ELICA S.p.A. called in ordinary session on September 28, 2022, at 9 AM in single call, it is noted that the following documentation was today made available to the public:

  • The Shareholders' Meeting Call Notice;
  • The illustrative report of the Board of Directors as per art 125-ter of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (the "CFA") concerning the item on the agenda of the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting;
  • The Proxy Form and the representative statements declaration.

The Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022, approved by the Board of Directors on 28 July 2022 and the Report of the Independent Auditors on the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements were also filed.

These documents are available at the registered office and on the ELICA https://elica.com/corporation(Investor Relations section) in addition to the "1INFO" authorized storage mechanism at the address www.1info.it.

***

The Elica Group has been active in the kitchen hood and stoves market since the 1970's. Chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Giulio Cocci, today it is the world leader in terms of units sold. It is also a European leader in the design, manufacture and sale of motors for central heating boilers. With approx. 3,700 employees, the Elica Group has seven plants, including in Italy, Poland, Mexico, India and China. With many years' experience in the sector, Elica has combined meticulous care in design, judicious choice of materials and cutting edge technology guaranteeing maximum efficiency and reducing consumption, making Elica the prominent market figure it is today. The company has revolutionized the traditional image of the kitchen cooker hood: it is no longer seen as simple accessory but as a design object which improves quality of life.

***

For further information:

Investor Relations Elica S.p.A.:

Francesca Cocco

Lerxi Consulting -Investor Relations

Tel: +39 (0)732 610 4205E

mail: investor-relations@elica.com

Elica S.p.A.:

Michela Popazzi

Corporate & Internal Communication Specialist

Mob: +39 345 6130420

Elica S.p.A.

Phone + 39 0732 6101

CODICE FISCALE REGISTRO IMPRESE AN 00096570429

Fax +39 0732 610249

CAPITALE SOCIALE 12.664.560 INTERAMENTE VERSATO

Via Ermanno Casoli, 2

Pec elicaspa@sicurezzapostale.it

60044 Fabriano

elica.com Codice SDI - Y1NM1XC

AN ISO 9001 ISO 14001 ISO 45001

AN - ITALY

CERTIFIED COMPANY

E-mail: m.popazzi@elica.com

Image Building:

Tel: +39 02 89011300

E-mail: elica@imagebuilding.i

Elica S.p.A.

Phone + 39 0732 6101

CODICE FISCALE REGISTRO IMPRESE AN 00096570429

Fax +39 0732 610249

CAPITALE SOCIALE 12.664.560 INTERAMENTE VERSATO

Via Ermanno Casoli, 2

Pec elicaspa@sicurezzapostale.it

60044 Fabriano

elica.com Codice SDI - Y1NM1XC

AN ISO 9001 ISO 14001 ISO 45001

AN - ITALY

CERTIFIED COMPANY

Disclaimer

Elica S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 17:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELICA S.P.A.
01:42pELICA S P A : Pubblicazione Documentazione Assemblea e Relazione Semestrale
PU
05:40aELICA S P A : Treasury shares buyback programme execution july 11-15 2022
PU
04:50aELICA S P A : Treasury shares buyback programme execution July 25-29, 2022
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Elica S.p.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27ELICA S P A : Extract of the shareholders' agreement between FAN
PU
07/27ELICA S P A : New shareholders' agreement
PU
07/26ELICA S P A : Treasury shares buyback programme execution July 11-15, 2022
PU
07/11ELICA S P A : launches the second tranche of the treasury shares buyback programme
PU
07/11ELICA S P A : Treasury shares buyback programme execution July 4-7, 2022
PU
07/01ELICA S P A : Airforce Closing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 564 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2022 17,0 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net Debt 2022 32,3 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,89x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 182 M 186 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 108
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart ELICA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Elica S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELICA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,84 €
Average target price 4,27 €
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Cocci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefania Santarelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Casoli Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elio Cosimo Catania Independent Director
Monica Nicolini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELICA S.P.A.-22.22%187
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-26.01%55 419
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-18.60%31 385
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-7.14%8 388
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-27.79%7 728
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-5.03%6 258