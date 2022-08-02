Elica S p A : Pubblicazione Documentazione Assemblea e Relazione Semestrale
08/02/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA
PUBBLICAZIONE DELLA DOCUMENTAZIONE RELATIVA ALL'ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA DEGLI
AZIONISTI DI ELICA S.p.A. - CONVOCATA PER IL 28 SETTEMBRE 2022
E DEPOSITO DELLA RELAZIONE SEMESTRALE AL 30 GIUGNO 2022
Fabriano, 2 agosto 2022 - Con riferimento all'Assemblea Ordinaria degli azionisti di ELICA S.p.A. convocata per il giorno 28 settembre 2022, alle ore 9:00, in unica convocazione, si rende noto che, in data odierna, sono stati messi a disposizione del pubblico:
l'avviso di convocazione;
la relazione illustrativa degli amministratori, ai sensi dell'art. 125-ter del D. Lgs. 24 febbraio 1998, n. 58 (il "TUF"), inerente il punto all'ordine del giorno della suddetta Assemblea degli Azionisti;
i moduli per la delega e per le eventuali attestazioni del delegato.
E' stata altresì depositata la Relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2022, approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 28 luglio 2022 e la Relazione della Società di Revisione al Bilancio Consolidato semestrale abbreviato.
I documenti, di cui sopra, sono disponibili presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet di ELICA all'indirizzo https://elica.com/corporation(sezione Investor Relations), nonché presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "1INFO" all'indirizzo www.1info.it.
***
Elica, attiva nel mercato sin dagli anni '70, è l'azienda leader globale nella produzione di cappe e piani aspiranti da cucina ed europeo nella realizzazione di motori per la ventilazione domestica. Presieduta da Francesco Casoli e guidata da Giulio Cocci, ha una piattaforma produttiva articolata in sette siti tra Italia, Polonia, Messico, e Cina, con oltre 3.100 dipendenti. Lunga esperienza nel settore, grande attenzione al design, ricercatezza dei materiali e tecnologie avanzate che garantiscono massima efficienza e riduzione dei consumi, sono gli elementi che contraddistinguono il Gruppo Elica sul mercato e che hanno consentito all'azienda di rivoluzionare l'immagine tradizionale delle cappe da cucina: non più semplici accessori ma oggetti dal design unico in grado di migliorare la qualità della vita.
***
Elica S.p.A.
Phone + 39 0732 6101
CODICE FISCALE REGISTRO IMPRESE AN 00096570429
Fax +39 0732 610249
CAPITALE SOCIALE 12.664.560 INTERAMENTE VERSATO
Via Ermanno Casoli, 2
Pecelicaspa@sicurezzapostale.it
60044 Fabriano
elica.com Codice SDI - Y1NM1XC
AN ISO 9001 ISO 14001 ISO 45001
AN - ITALY
CERTIFIED COMPANY
Per ulteriori informazioni:
Investor Relations Elica S.p.A.:
Francesca Cocco
Lerxi Consulting -Investor Relations
Tel: +39 (0)732 610 4205
E-mail:investor-relations@elica.com
Elica S.p.A.:
Michela Popazzi
Corporate & Internal Communication Specialist
Mob: +39 345 6130420
E-mail:m.popazzi@elica.com
Image Building:
Tel: +39 02 89011300
E-mail: elica@imagebuilding.it
Elica S.p.A.
Phone + 39 0732 6101
CODICE FISCALE REGISTRO IMPRESE AN 00096570429
Fax +39 0732 610249
CAPITALE SOCIALE 12.664.560 INTERAMENTE VERSATO
Via Ermanno Casoli, 2
Pecelicaspa@sicurezzapostale.it
60044 Fabriano
elica.com Codice SDI - Y1NM1XC
AN ISO 9001 ISO 14001 ISO 45001
AN - ITALY
CERTIFIED COMPANY
PRESS RELEASE
PUBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION FOR ORDINARY SHAREHOLDER'S
MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
AND DEPOSIT OF THE HALF-YEAR REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2022
Fabriano, August 2, 2022 - -With regards to the Shareholders' Meeting of ELICA S.p.A. called in ordinary session on September 28, 2022, at 9 AM in single call, it is noted that the following documentation was today made available to the public:
The Shareholders' Meeting Call Notice;
The illustrative report of the Board of Directors as per art 125-ter of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (the "CFA") concerning the item on the agenda of the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting;
The Proxy Form and the representative statements declaration.
The Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022, approved by the Board of Directors on 28 July 2022 and the Report of the Independent Auditors on the condensed consolidated half-year financial statements were also filed.
These documents are available at the registered office and on the ELICA https://elica.com/corporation(Investor Relations section) in addition to the "1INFO" authorized storage mechanism at the address www.1info.it.
***
The Elica Group has been active in the kitchen hood and stoves market since the 1970's. Chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Giulio Cocci, today it is the world leader in terms of units sold. It is also a European leader in the design, manufacture and sale of motors for central heating boilers. With approx. 3,700 employees, the Elica Group has seven plants, including in Italy, Poland, Mexico, India and China. With many years' experience in the sector, Elica has combined meticulous care in design, judicious choice of materials and cutting edge technology guaranteeing maximum efficiency and reducing consumption, making Elica the prominent market figure it is today. The company has revolutionized the traditional image of the kitchen cooker hood: it is no longer seen as simple accessory but as a design object which improves quality of life.