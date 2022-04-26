Log in
Elica S p A : Treasury shares buyback programme execution April 19-22, 2022

04/26/2022
PRESS RELEASE

ELICA TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK INFORMATION

Fabriano, April 26, 2022 - Elica S.p.A, ("Elica" or the "Company") following the announcement on March 16, 2022 regarding the start of the share buyback program, in execution of the April 29, 2021 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - informs that during the period April 19- April 22, 2022 it has purchased n. 18,302 treasury shares at an weighted average price of Euro 3.36 per share, for a total amount of Euro 61,555.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of Elica ordinary shares carried out on the lon the Euronext STAR regulated market of the Italian Stock Exchange in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data

N. of shares

Average Price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

19/04/2022

2,000

3.32

6,638

20/04/2022

5,000

3.36

16,820

21/04/2022

5,700

3.86

19,302

22/04/2022

5,602

3.55

18,795

Since the start of the program, GVS has purchased no. 56,502 ordinary shares (equal to 0.0892% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 181,335.

Following the purchases made so far, Elica holds a total of n. 56,502 treasury shares, equal to 0.0892% of the share capital.

***

Elica, a market player since the 1970's, is the leading global manufacturer of range hoods and hobs and of motors for domestic ventilation. Chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Giulio Cocci, the Group has seven plants, including in Italy, Poland, Mexico and China and employs more than 3,100 people. With many years' experience in the sector, Elica has combined meticulous care for design with judicious choice of high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology to guarantee maximum efficiency and low energy consumption, making the Elica Group the prominent market figure it is today. This has enabled the Group to revolutionise the traditional image of kitchen hoods: they are no longer seen as a simple accessory but as a design element that improves the quality of life.

***

For further information:

Investor Relations Elica S.p.A.: Francesca Cocco

Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations Tel: +39 (0)732 610 4205

E-mail: investor-relations@elica.com

Elica S.p.A.:

Michela Popazzi

Corporate & Internal Communication Specialist Mob: +39 345 6130420

E-mail:m.popazzi@elica.com

Image Building:

Tel: +39 02 89011300

E-mail:elica@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Elica S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
