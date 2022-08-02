Log in
    ELC   IT0003404214

ELICA S.P.A.

(ELC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:23 2022-08-02 am EDT
2.870 EUR   +1.23%
04:50aELICA S P A : Treasury shares buyback programme execution July 25-29, 2022
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Elica S.p.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27ELICA S P A : Extract of the shareholders' agreement between FAN
PU
Elica S p A : Treasury shares buyback programme execution July 25-29, 2022

08/02/2022 | 04:50am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ELICA TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK INFORMATION

Fabriano, August 2, 2022 - Elica S.p.A, ("Elica" or the "Company") following the announcement on July 11, 2022 regarding the start of the second tranche of the share buyback program, in execution of the April 28, 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - informs that during the period July 25-29, 2022 it has purchased n. 9,424 treasury shares at an weighted average price of Euro 2.84 per share, for a total amount of Euro 26,775.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of Elica ordinary shares carried out on the lon the Euronext STAR regulated market of the Italian Stock Exchange in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data

N. of shares

Average Price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

25/07/22

3,200

2.85

9,124

26/07/22

1,174

2.81

3,301

27/07/22

850

2.81

2,392

28/07/22

2,100

2.82

5,933

29/07/22

2,100

2.86

6,005

Since the start of the program, ELICA has purchased no. 347,230 ordinary shares (equal to 0.548% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 1,073,916.

Following the purchases made so far, Elica holds a total of no. 347,230 treasury shares, equal to 0.548% of the share capital.

***

Elica, a market player since the 1970's, is the leading global manufacturer of range hoods and hobs and of motors for domestic ventilation. Chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Giulio Cocci, the Group has seven plants, including in Italy, Poland, Mexico and China and employs more than 3,100 people. With many years' experience in the sector, Elica has combined meticulous care for design with judicious choice of high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology to guarantee maximum efficiency and low energy consumption, making the Elica Group the prominent market figure it is today. This has enabled the Group to revolutionise the traditional image of kitchen hoods: they are no longer seen as a simple accessory but as a design element that improves the quality of life.

1

***

For further information:

Investor Relations Elica S.p.A.:

Francesca Cocco

Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations

Tel: +39 (0)732 610 4205

E-mail: investor-relations@elica.com

Elica S.p.A.:

Michela Popazzi

Corporate & Internal Communication Specialist

Mob: +39 345 6130420

E-mail: m.popazzi@elica.com

Image Building:

Tel: +39 02 89011300

E-mail: elica@imagebuilding.it

2

Disclaimer

Elica S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
