ELICA TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK INFORMATION

Fabriano, August 16, 2023 - Elica S.p.A, ("Elica" or the "Company") following the announcement on April 27, 2023 regarding the start of the share buyback program, in execution of the April 27, 2023 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - informs that during the period July 31 - August 16 2023 it has purchased n. 9,718 treasury shares at a weighted average price of Euro 2.60 per share, for a total amount of Euro 25,240.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of Elica ordinary shares carried out on the Euronext STAR regulated market of the Italian Stock Exchange in the aforementioned period are reported:

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

07/31/2023

1,133

2.58

2,921

08/02/2023

500

2.57

1,285

08/03/2023

3,500

2.59

9,075

08/04/2023

1,200

2.61

3,129

08/07/2023

635

2.60

1,652

08/08/2023

1,000

2.60

2,602

08/09/2023

500

2.60

1,300

08/11/2023

1,000

2.62

2,618

08/16/2023

250

2.63

658

Since the start of the program, ELICA has purchased no 834,603 ordinary shares (equal to 1.32% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 2.435.443.

Following the purchases made so far, Elica holds a total of no. 834,603 treasury shares, equal to 1.32% of the share capital.

Elica, present in the market for over 50 years, is the global leader in the kitchen extraction systems market, thanks to the production of kitchen hoods and extractor hobs. It is also a leading European manufacturer of electric motors for household appliances and boilers. Chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Giulio Cocci, with about 3,000 employees, Elica holds an industrial platform consisting in seven factories based in Italy, Poland, Mexico and China. Great attention to design, refined materials and state-of-the-art technologies, guaranteeing maximum efficiency and reduced energy consumption, are the reasons why Elica Group stands out in the reference market. Thanks to these key factors, Elica has also been able to revolutionize the traditional image of the kitchen hood: not just simple accessories, but unique design objects capable of improving the quality of life.

