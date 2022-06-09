Elica S p A : Treasury shares buyback programme execution may 30 june 22.pdf

PRESS RELEASE

ELICA TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK INFORMATION

Fabriano, June 9, 2022 - Elica S.p.A, ("Elica" or the "Company") following the announcement on March 16, 2022 regarding the start of the share buyback program, in execution of the April 28, 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - informs that during the period May 30- June 3, 2022 it has purchased n. 21,868 treasury shares at an weighted average price of Euro 3.075 per share, for a total amount of Euro 67,255.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of Elica ordinary shares carried out on the lon the Euronext STAR regulated market of the Italian Stock Exchange in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data N. of shares Average Price (Euro) Value (Euro) 30/05/2022 5,000 3.07 15,365 31/05/2022 6,000 3.09 18,537 01/06/2022 6,000 3.09 18,544 30/05/2022 5,000 3.07 15,365

Since the start of the program, ELICA has purchased no. 221,422 ordinary shares (equal to 0.35% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 709,783.

Following the purchases made so far, Elica holds a total of n. 221,422 treasury shares, equal to 0.35% of the share capital.

***

Elica, a market player since the 1970's, is the leading global manufacturer of range hoods and hobs and of motors for domestic ventilation. Chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Giulio Cocci, the Group has seven plants, including in Italy, Poland, Mexico and China and employs more than 3,100 people. With many years' experience in the sector, Elica has combined meticulous care for design with judicious choice of high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology to guarantee maximum efficiency and low energy consumption, making the Elica Group the prominent market figure it is today. This has enabled the Group to revolutionise the traditional image of kitchen hoods: they are no longer seen as a simple accessory but as a design element that improves the quality of life.

***

1