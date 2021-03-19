Log in
Elica S p A : Pubblication of the documentation for the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting

03/19/2021
PRESS RELEASE

ELICA S.p.A.: PUBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION FOR ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING OF APRIL 29, 2021

Fabriano, March 19, 2021 - With regards to the Shareholders' Meeting of ELICA S.p.A. called in ordinary session for April 29, 2021, it is noted that the following documentation was today made available to the public:

  • - the illustrative reports of the BoD as per, inter alia, art 125-ter of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (the "CFA") concerning 3°, 4° e 5° points of the agenda;

  • - The Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting;

  • - The Proxy form to confer the proxy/sub delegation to the Appointed Representative exclusively entitled to attend to the Meeting pursuant to article. 106, paragraph 4, Law Decree n. 18.

These documents are available at the registered office and on the ELICA https://elica.com/corporation (Investor Relations section) in addition to the "1INFO" authorized storage mechanism at the addresswww.1info.it.

***

The Elica Group has been active in the kitchen hood and stoves market since the 1970's. Chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Giulio Cocci, today it is the world leader in terms of units sold. It is also a European leader in the design, manufacture and sale of motors for central heating boilers. With approx. 3,700 employees, the Elica Group has seven plants, including in Italy, Poland, Mexico, India and China. With many years' experience in the sector, Elica has combined meticulous care in design, judicious choice of materials and cutting edge technology guaranteeing maximum efficiency and reducing consumption, making Elica the prominent market figure it is today. The company has revolutionized the traditional image of the kitchen cooker hood: it is no longer seen as simple accessory but as a design object which improves quality of life.

***

For further information:

Investor Relations Elica S.p.A.:

Francesca Cocco - Lerxi Consulting - Investor Relations Tel: +39 (0)732 610 4205

E-mail: investor-relations@elica.com

Press Office Elica S.p.A.:

Gabriele Patassi - Press Office Manager Mob: +39 340 1759399

E-mail: g.patassi@elica.com

Image Building:

Tel: +39 02 89011300

E-mail: elica@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Elica S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 18:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 440 M 524 M 524 M
Net income 2020 1,20 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
Net Debt 2020 67,6 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 250x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 214 M 255 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 25,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mauro Sacchetto Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Carloni Group Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Casoli Executive Chairman
Elio Cosimo Catania Independent Director
Davide Croff Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELICA S.P.A.9.05%257
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-13.34%88 609
NEWELL BRANDS INC.21.90%11 082
GROUPE SEB S.A.7.49%10 180
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION26.97%9 476
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-11.53%8 439
