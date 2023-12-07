December 07, 2023 at 10:42 am EST

(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced Thursday that between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4, it purchased 22,665 of its own shares.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR2.12 for a total value of EUR48,065.

As a result of the purchases to date, Elica holds 1.0 million treasury shares, representing approximately 1.7 percent of the share capital.

Elica's stock is flat at EUR2.14 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

