May 09, 2024 at 08:26 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Elica S.p.A has approved the results for the first quarter of 2024, closing with a substantially breakeven result, compared to a profit of EUR3.9 million as of March 31, 2023.

Revenues were EUR117.2 million, down 9.2 percent from the same period last year

Normalized Ebitda was EUR7.6 million, compared to EUR12.6 million in the same period last year. The margin on revenues was 6.5 percent from 9.7 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Normalized Ebit was EUR1.8 million from negative EUR4.9 million in 1Q2023, with margin on revenues at 1.5%.

NFP was negative and amounted to EUR43.2 million from negative EUR41.3 million in Q1 2023.

Helix on Thursday trades in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR1.9

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.