(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced that the first tranche of its ordinary share buyback plan was concluded on October 31.

Thus, in the period between October 17 and October 31, the company bought back 36,013 of its own shares at a volume-weighted average price of EUR1.79 per share, for a total value of EUR64,436.

As a result of the purchases made, Elica holds a total of 976,173 treasury shares, representing 1.5 percent of the share capital.

As of Nov. 2 and until the date of the shareholders' meeting to approve the financial statements as of Dec. 31, the company started the second tranche of the share buyback program authorized by the shareholders' meeting on April 27 for a maximum number of 350,000 treasury shares.

Elica's stock on Tuesday closed up 0.6 percent at EUR1.82 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

