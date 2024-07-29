July 29, 2024 at 08:36 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced Monday that it purchased 58,374 of its own ordinary shares between and July 26.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.84, for a total value of EUR107,503.

As of today, the company holds 1.6 million treasury shares, equivalent to 2.5 percent of its share capital.

Elica's stock is up 3.3 percent at EUR1.89 per share.

