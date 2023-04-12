Advanced search
    ELC   IT0003404214

ELICA S.P.A.

(ELC)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-12 am EDT
2.820 EUR   -0.70%
Elica has purchased 7,800 of its own ordinary shares

04/12/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced Wednesday that it bought back 7,800 of its own ordinary shares between April 3 and April 6.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.84, for a total value of EUR22,160.

As of today, the company holds 728,283 treasury shares, or 1.2 percent of its share capital.

Elica's stock on Wednesday closed down 1.1 percent at EUR2.77 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

