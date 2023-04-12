Elica has purchased 7,800 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced Wednesday that it bought back 7,800 of its own ordinary shares between April 3 and April 6.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.84, for a total value of EUR22,160.

As of today, the company holds 728,283 treasury shares, or 1.2 percent of its share capital.

Elica's stock on Wednesday closed down 1.1 percent at EUR2.77 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

