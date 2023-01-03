Elica has purchased more than 30,700 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 30,754 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 21 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.87, for a total value of EUR88,179.

As of today, the company holds 589,811 treasury shares, or 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Elica's stock closed Tuesday up 0.7 percent at EUR3.02 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.