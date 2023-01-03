Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Elica S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELC   IT0003404214

ELICA S.P.A.

(ELC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2023-01-03 am EST
3.020 EUR   +0.67%
01:52pElica has purchased more than 30,700 of its own ordinary shares
AN
2022Elica continues buyback plan and buys shares for EUR58,000
AN
2022Whirlpool's India unit reports 39% drop in Q2 profit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elica has purchased more than 30,700 of its own ordinary shares

01/03/2023 | 01:52pm EST
(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 30,754 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 21 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.87, for a total value of EUR88,179.

As of today, the company holds 589,811 treasury shares, or 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Elica's stock closed Tuesday up 0.7 percent at EUR3.02 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 549 M 585 M 585 M
Net income 2022 17,1 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net Debt 2022 34,7 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 192 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart ELICA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Elica S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELICA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Average target price 3,67 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Cocci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefania Santarelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Casoli Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elio Cosimo Catania Independent Director
Monica Nicolini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELICA S.P.A.1.01%205
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%51 495
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.0.00%31 776
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION0.00%7 215
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.0.00%6 292
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.0.00%5 775