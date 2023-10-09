October 09, 2023 at 11:08 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced Monday that it purchased 52,019 of its own ordinary shares between Sept. 25 and Oct. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of EUR2.12, for a total value of EUR110,036.

As of today, the company holds 930,260 treasury shares, representing 1.5 percent of its share capital.

Elica's stock is down 4.3 percent at EUR1.91 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.