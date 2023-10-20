(Alliance News) - Elica Spa disclosed on Friday that it purchased 9,900 of its own shares between October 9 and 16.

The volume-weighted average price was EUR1.93 per share, for a total value of EUR19,080.00.

Since the start of the program Elica has purchased 940,160 ordinary shares, or 1.5 percent of the share capital.

Elica closed Friday in the red by 1.6 percent at EUR1.87 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

