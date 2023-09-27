(Alliance News) - Elica Spa disclosed Wednesday that it purchased 18,763 of its own shares in the period between Sept. 15 and Sept. 22.
The volume-weighted average price was EUR2.33 per share, for a total value of EUR43,758.00.
Since the start of the program Elica has purchased 878,241 ordinary shares, or 1.4 percent of the share capital.
Elica is in the red by 2.3 percent at EUR2.15 per share.
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
