(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced Thursday that it purchased 28,200 of its own shares in the period from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14.

The volume-weighted average price was EUR1.80 per share, for a total value of EUR50,636.00.

Since the start of the program Elica has purchased 1.0 million ordinary shares, or 1.6 percent of the share capital.

Elica is in the green by 6.3 percent at EUR1.93 per share.

