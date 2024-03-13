March 13, 2024 at 09:34 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Elica Spa reported Wednesday that it purchased 74,521 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 19 and March 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.98, for a total value of EUR147,750.

To date, the company holds 1.3 million treasury shares, or 2.0 percent of its share capital.

Elica's stock is down 0.3 percent at EUR1.96 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.