(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced Friday that it purchased 60,834 of its own shares in the period from January 29 to February 16.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR2.08 per share, for a total value of EUR126,667.

As a result of the purchases to date, Elica holds 1.2 million treasury shares, or 1.9 percent of the share capital.

Elica's stock trades in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR1.99 per share.

