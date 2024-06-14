June 14, 2024 at 06:16 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced Friday that it purchased 39,527 of its own shares in the period between May 27 and June 7.

The shares were purchased at a volume-weighted average price of EUR1.86 per share for a total value of EUR73,645.

As a result of these purchases, Elica holds 1.5 million shares or 2.3 percent of the share capital.

Elica is up 0.8 percent to EUR1.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

