May 27, 2024 at 11:24 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced on Monday that between May 13 and May 17 it bought back 35,293 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR1.90 each and a total value of EUR67,036.00.

Thus, the company holds 1.4 million treasury shares, or 2.3 percent of the share capital.

Elica trades in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR1.87 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.