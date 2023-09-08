(Alliance News) - Elica Spa announced Friday that it bought back 7,522 of its own shares in the

period between August 28 and September 6.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR2.58, with a total value of EUR19,392.

As a result of the purchases to date, Elica holds a total of 850,405 treasury shares, equal to

1.3 percent of the share capital.

Elica trades in the green by 3.2 percent at EUR2.39 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.