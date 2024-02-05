BOSTON, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio Therapeutics” or “Elicio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Robert Connelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 13, 2024 at 12:40 PM ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “Events” in the Investors section of Elicio’s website and will be available on-demand for 90 days following the event.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is engineering investigational Amphiphile (“AMP”) immunotherapies intended to precisely target and fully engage the lymph nodes, the site in our bodies where the immune response is orchestrated. Elicio is engineering lymph node-targeted AMPlifiers, immunomodulators, adjuvants and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers.

