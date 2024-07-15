(Alliance News) - Eligo Spa announced Monday that it has accepted a proposal to sell the Meltin(Pot) brand, which will pass to Gianel Shoes Srl.

Gianel will take over the brand for EUR750,000 after Eligo took it over three years ago for EUR1 million. Gianel is a historic Lecce-based company that produces shoes for leading luxury footwear brands, including Dolce&Gabbana.

The buyer is wholly owned by D&C Holding SAS, which holds a 2.4 percent stake in Eligo. In addition, Eligo board member Luisa Casarano is a shareholder with 10 percent of D&C. Finally, D&C holds 45 percent of Ellis Island Brands Group Srl, in which Eligo holds another 45 percent.

Eligo's stock closed Monday unchanged at EUR1.81 per share.

