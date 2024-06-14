June 14, 2024 at 01:36 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Eligo Spa reported Wednesday in the evening its results for 2023, a year that ended with a loss of EUR2.5 million worsening from a loss of EUR940,000 recorded in 2022.

Sales revenues amounted to EUR1.9 million from EUR2.1 million in 2022.

Adjusted Ebitda in 2023 is negative EUR1.9 million from negative EUR360,000.

Ebitda is minus EUR2.5 million from negative EUR890,000.

Equity is EUR790,000 from EUR2.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net financial debt is cash negative EUR600,000 versus EUR230,000 - cash negative - as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Eligo's stock closed Wednesday at a par at EUR1.81 per share.

